Used 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Cavalier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,410
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,410
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,410
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322/462 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,410
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,410
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,410
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,410
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,410
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,410
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,410
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,410
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,410
Front track57.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Length180.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2749 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height53 in.
EPA interior volume100 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track56.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,410
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Sunburst Orange
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,410
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,410
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,410
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
