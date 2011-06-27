  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Cavalier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,030
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track57.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.6 cu.ft.
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight2808 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume105 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track56.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Olympic White
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
