Used 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Cavalier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,580
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.9/408.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.6 in.
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight2676 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
EPA interior volume105 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track56.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Forest Green
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Alpine Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Mayan Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
