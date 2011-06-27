  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Cavalier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,110
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.1/423.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room50 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.6 in.
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight2749 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height53 in.
EPA interior volume100.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track56.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Forest Green
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Alpine Green Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Mayan Gold Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
