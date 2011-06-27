Used 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews

Not a bad car at all, at least for me p DuB , 01/15/2007 390 of 390 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier standard black coupe in November 2006. I like this car because it hasn't given me any problems yet. I hear very good and bad things about this car all the time, I don't really know who to believe. But, all I can say is that I own the standard 2002 coupe model with about 58,000 miles on it and it runs great. I've had this car for about 2 months now and haven't had any problems yet, but from what I have been hearing and reading about this car, I'm ready for the worst that can happen with it. I haven't changed the oil or anything on it yet, but I will very soon. Overall, it's very reliable for a nice every day car for driving for fun, to work, or to school. Report Abuse

Amazing Automobile, 9 years later... michael , 10/15/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this brand new off the lot in 2001 and every mile on it is mine. 156,000 miles later, and I am thinking I will keep it for two more years and hope Chevy puts a gutsy engine in a Cruze SS. 150 HP and 150 lb/ft of torque make it fun to drive. Mileage is amazing - 32 mpg still! Bottom of doors and some other rust had to be treated, but such a reliable performer I am happy to do it. I am sold on Chevy for creating such an amazing car and engine. Does so much so well, and only cost me $16,000 new and fully loaded. Does go through wheel bearings, replaced window motors like everyone else, but again, is so good it's worth it.

Not that great of a car christinafeb7 , 10/08/2014 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I got a 2002 cavalier coupe (auto) as my first car. When I got it, it had around 140k miles. Didn't own the car for 2 months and i already had to replace the fuel pump which was about $500. Couple months later my serpentine belt broke and burned in my engine, horrible smell! The belt was about $20. a couple months after this, the bracket that holds the muffler rusted and broke and the muffler was almost falling off. then my car got super loud and i found out there was something wrong with the catalac converter(bad speller) well, then someone pulled out in front of me and i wasn't going over 30 and my car got totaled. Not reliable or safe if you get in an accident.

Lemon Jared , 03/24/2015 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this car used with 147k miles, 2 dr, auto, 2.2L I4. Test drove it and all was good. Maybe it was neglect, or maybe it was the dealership, but soon after buying it, things went south. The seats are AWFUL on long trips and has no power. GM also had the bright idea to not put a tranny dipstick in this model, so you can't check the fluid. The tranny cooler lines were leaking, so no idea if it needs fluid without taking it to the shop. Also had rusted brake lines and fuel lines leak. I have an 89 olds 88 and its not even as rusty as this Cavalier. Oil filter is also IMPOSSIBLE to get to. Have to take the front passenger wheel off and it's still difficult then.