  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Cavalier
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,955
See Cavalier Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,955
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,955
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.3/414.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,955
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,955
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,955
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,955
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,955
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,955
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,955
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,955
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,955
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Length180.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Curb weight2676 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,955
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Colorado Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,955
Null tiresyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,955
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,955
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Cavalier Inventory

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles