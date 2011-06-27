Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,360
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,360
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,360
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,360
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,360
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,360
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,360
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,360
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,360
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,360
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,360
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,360
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Length180.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Curb weight2676 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,360
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Colorado Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,360
P195/70R14 tiresyes
14 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,360
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,360
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
