Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews
I'd buy another one right now.
I needed a cheap car to get to work in, found this one for sale nearby. Paid 1800 for it with 228k on it. It was fairly clean and drove well. I have had to do a few things to it to keep everything operational, but I am a mechanic, so no biggie. I drive like I stole it, change the oil regularly and it just turned 309 k. Good value for the money.
Good Car For Teen
I had the Z24 model which had good power. For it's price it was great. Interior os too small with very little space in the back seat and trunk. If you're over 6'2" no way to drive as the roof is very low. Stylish.
Great Car!
I purchased this car new in 2001. Great, Great car. It is one of the most reliable vehicles I've ever drove. It now has 145,000 miles on it, and still strong. The good: They dont make great cars like this anymore; Drives and rides great; Great fuel economy 33HW 29C; The Bad: Cheap Interior; Bad for ball joints, but easy fix; Other than that fantastic car and very reliable. I use this car for everything. Long trips, back and forth to work, grocery getter. If you looking for something cheap and fun this is the car for you.
CHEAPEST CAR, NO PROBLEMS
I bought my 2001 Cavi in 2000 with 9 miles on the car. It was really cheap, $12,000 brand new. I wasn't expecting this car to last, but now we're in 2009 and I have never had a problem with the car. I have had the brakes replaced once, but other than that, with regular oil changes, this car has been a jewel. The AC work so much better than my Mitsubishi Montero, of the same age. The gas mileage is a HUGE plus. I adore my Cavi. Forget the high priced cars with the fancy names, GET A CHEVY CAVALIER! I have had nothing but great times with mine! I hope she lasts another 10 years!
Reliable & sporty 2001 Z24
We purchased our 2001 Chev Z24 new & it doesn't owe us a thing. We replaced the plugs,tires & battery this year (2009)after 120,000 km.'s of all kinds of Canadian weather & road conditions. It has a rattle coming from the front tire area which I suspect it's a bad strut. All in all not bad performance for a car creeping up on 10 years old. It is a 5-spd. & is fun too drive with plenty of "omf" when you need it. One of our better large purchases in our lives. I would recommend it.
