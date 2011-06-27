  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room47.1 in.
Measurements
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight2838 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Colorado Green Metallic
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Aquamarine Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
  • Arctic White
