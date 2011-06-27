Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Measurements
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight2617 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Colorado Green Metallic
  • Aquamarine Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
