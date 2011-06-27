  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews

i drove it for 17 years

Tall Girl, 08/18/2015
2dr Coupe
2/17/2020 Sold the car in 2017. They fixed a few things but never found the short. They recently sold the car with over 200,000 miles on it. Engine/trans still going strong. 8/15/2016 update - STILL GOING STRONG W/173,489 miles. I bought mine brand new in 2000. It is bright red with tan cloth interior. It is the base car with no power anything except brakes & steering. Exactly what I wanted! 3 speed automatic transmission and a 2.2L 4 cyl engine. Plenty of pep when it was new, a cold a/c, a hot heater, and no blind spots to speak of. I was in love with my car. For the first 10 years the only thing I did to it besides oil changes was a few recalls under warranty, and new brake pads/shoes. At 11 years I bought new tires, a battery, and had a tune up done. At 12 years the a/c compressor had to be replaced and it cost $600 at a mechanics shop, then little things here and there. The rear defrost went out at 127,000 miles - but I live in Alabama, so I never replaced it. At 140,000 miles I had my original serpentine belt and hoses replaced and an inline fuel filter put on. It has never run hot, and I have never let it get below 1/4 of a tank. It doesn't use or leak oil, it shifts like it has a shift kit in it and has since brand new. 16 years later it still runs good. At 167,840 miles It received its 3rd battery. 17 years into owning it, and 178,xxx miles, it developed a short. Mechanics could not find the shortso i had to replace a battery, then another battery, then another battery. I sold my little car. It was very hard to do, but the people who bought it are getting it back on the road as soon as they can. I will see it again I'm sure.

Fun little car

outdoorsy24, 07/09/2012
I had this in highschool. It was fun, looked cool for the year, got great gas mileage, and never gave me any issues.

Great Car

donnn, 02/11/2010
I've had this car since the day I turned 16, and I've loved every minute with it. I drive over 60 miles a day, and this car has NEVER let me down in the least bit. I have not had to repair a single thing in the 60,000 miles that I've had it. Starts in the coldest weather, and goes through any kind of weather like a champ. Its great on gas, and I'm always getting compliments on how sharp looking it is. Treat this car well, and it will run forever.

Love my Cavalier

jennybear, 03/31/2010
This is my second cavalier. The first one I had was a 91 and Chevy had made major improvements by 2000. I bought my vehicle second hand at 30,000 miles, and have loved the drive ever since. She is good in the snow. (as good as you can get without 4 wheel drive) She is dependable. The only part that I have had to repeatedly replace is a chip in the dash for the heat. I have only had to replace this 2 times in 10 years so that is not bad. Plus it's a cheap part to replace, like 10 dollars. Otherwise a little cramped in the back seat, but as a driver comfortable seats, fun to drive, dependable, durable, and I think Ill try to keep it for another 10 years.

Reliable and Sporty

Z24, 11/13/2010
I have been driving this car for about 6 years and it has been pretty reliable overall. It has over 100,000 miles and still runs well. Some repairs needed include replacing the front wheel bearings, replacing the part that holds the muffler, and replacing the serpentine belt several times. At one time, the check engine light went on and the dealer said it needed new oxygen sensors. I did not get them replaced and it still runs fine and no longer has a check engine light on. There is some rust developing on certain parts, especially the side panel under the gasoline door. This car is easy and comfortable to drive. It is fast enough when you need it and still gets good mileage.

