Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews

Chevy Z24 Convertible Marcella Carothers , 04/19/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased this car new. It has always been very reliable. It is a sharp looking car with white striping and tinted windows. It is a lot of fun to drive and I always have envious compliments wherever I go. I have had several new cars in my life and this is the one I liked the most.

So what if it aint a 'Vette? John W , 05/19/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is a fun little car to drive and own. It isn't refined like a Jaguar. It isn't a performance car like a Corvette. For the money, it makes no pretense about what it is; simply an enjoyable ride about town with the top down. Besides, if you want all those fancy features, open your wallet up a bit more and quit whining.

Great little car! Cheryl , 05/20/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 2 years (bought used) and have had no major problems. It handles very well even in the snow, and has a ton of spunk. The gas mileage is unbelievable, I get 28/city, 35hwy! Super fun to drive, nice tight steering and lots of acceleration, great sound system and convertible is perfect in the summer!

Great little car Roger sharp , 08/24/2015 Z24 2dr Convertible 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased this cavalier convertible 6 months ago They rod bearing went out 2 months ago every body told me to replace them engine 2.4 oh dual cam But being a stubborn old man (80 years )old can do that myself it is then most complicated car I have ever worked on Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value