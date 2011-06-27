Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews
Chevy Z24 Convertible
I purchased this car new. It has always been very reliable. It is a sharp looking car with white striping and tinted windows. It is a lot of fun to drive and I always have envious compliments wherever I go. I have had several new cars in my life and this is the one I liked the most.
So what if it aint a 'Vette?
This is a fun little car to drive and own. It isn't refined like a Jaguar. It isn't a performance car like a Corvette. For the money, it makes no pretense about what it is; simply an enjoyable ride about town with the top down. Besides, if you want all those fancy features, open your wallet up a bit more and quit whining.
Great little car!
I have owned this car for 2 years (bought used) and have had no major problems. It handles very well even in the snow, and has a ton of spunk. The gas mileage is unbelievable, I get 28/city, 35hwy! Super fun to drive, nice tight steering and lots of acceleration, great sound system and convertible is perfect in the summer!
Great little car
I purchased this cavalier convertible 6 months ago They rod bearing went out 2 months ago every body told me to replace them engine 2.4 oh dual cam But being a stubborn old man (80 years )old can do that myself it is then most complicated car I have ever worked on
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My favorite car ... Ever
Lots of fun to drive, a head-Turner. Roomy, hands-free opening trunk. Kids don't like back seat (got rid of kids).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Cavalier
Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner