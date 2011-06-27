  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.3
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Chevy Z24 Convertible

Marcella Carothers, 04/19/2006
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car new. It has always been very reliable. It is a sharp looking car with white striping and tinted windows. It is a lot of fun to drive and I always have envious compliments wherever I go. I have had several new cars in my life and this is the one I liked the most.

Report Abuse

So what if it aint a 'Vette?

John W, 05/19/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is a fun little car to drive and own. It isn't refined like a Jaguar. It isn't a performance car like a Corvette. For the money, it makes no pretense about what it is; simply an enjoyable ride about town with the top down. Besides, if you want all those fancy features, open your wallet up a bit more and quit whining.

Report Abuse

Great little car!

Cheryl, 05/20/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for 2 years (bought used) and have had no major problems. It handles very well even in the snow, and has a ton of spunk. The gas mileage is unbelievable, I get 28/city, 35hwy! Super fun to drive, nice tight steering and lots of acceleration, great sound system and convertible is perfect in the summer!

Report Abuse

Great little car

Roger sharp, 08/24/2015
Z24 2dr Convertible
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased this cavalier convertible 6 months ago They rod bearing went out 2 months ago every body told me to replace them engine 2.4 oh dual cam But being a stubborn old man (80 years )old can do that myself it is then most complicated car I have ever worked on

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My favorite car ... Ever

Claudia Trainer, 06/23/2017
Z24 2dr Convertible
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Lots of fun to drive, a head-Turner. Roomy, hands-free opening trunk. Kids don't like back seat (got rid of kids).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
