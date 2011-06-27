  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Cavalier
Overview
See Cavalier Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Measurements
Length180.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2617 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Storm Gray Met B/C
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic White
See Cavalier Inventory

Related Used 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles