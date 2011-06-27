Used 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/471.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Length180.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2617 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Dahlia Blue Metallic
  • Bright Purple Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Storm Gray Met B/C
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
