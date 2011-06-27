Used 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews

Debbie Moreno , 07/03/2006

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for almost 10 years and it still runs great and looks great! People always ask me.."What kind of car is that","Who makes it","That's a nice looking car",etc.I have nothing but great things to say about it and other people do as well. Passengers can't believe how quick it goes from 0 to 40,50,60mph. Great on gas! So much fun to drive! Put the top down and everyone is checking it out! Also,I've had the car for almost 10 years. I got in a very bad accident with it(another driver's fault,nothing to do with the car) and I truly believe its safety features saved my life. Air bags worked right on contact,seat belt locked me in place,etc. Not a fender bender! Best purchase I ever made!