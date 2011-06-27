Used 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews
Almost 10 Years Old and Heads Still Turn
I've had this car for almost 10 years and it still runs great and looks great! People always ask me.."What kind of car is that","Who makes it","That's a nice looking car",etc.I have nothing but great things to say about it and other people do as well. Passengers can't believe how quick it goes from 0 to 40,50,60mph. Great on gas! So much fun to drive! Put the top down and everyone is checking it out! Also,I've had the car for almost 10 years. I got in a very bad accident with it(another driver's fault,nothing to do with the car) and I truly believe its safety features saved my life. Air bags worked right on contact,seat belt locked me in place,etc. Not a fender bender! Best purchase I ever made!
What a fun car!
I have had this car since 1997. The only complaint that I can say is the roof leaked in the begenning. After getting it to the dealership numerous times, the problem was finally solved.
Great little Car
I bought my cavalier used and with high mileage. I still love it, and can't think of selling it.
cavelier convertible tops in gas milage
My Chevrolet Cavelier is tops in gas milage and would be an excellent car for a young person or old. However, I think GM needs to improve on the sturdiness of the vehicle.
I love this car!
I bought my Cavelier 4 years ago, and I love it as much today as i did the day I bought it. It is a great car.
