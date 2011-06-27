  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Measurements
Length180.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2788 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Dark Purple
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Medium Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
