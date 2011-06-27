  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/471.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Length180.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2676 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Dark Purple
