  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Cavalier
Overview
See Cavalier Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/471.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.0 in.
Measurements
Length180.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2838 lbs.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Purple
  • Black
  • Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
See Cavalier Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles