Used 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews

I LOVE MY CAR! Deeee , 04/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my car in the summer of 1999. With the exception of a couple of recalls, and a new ignition coil, I have had no problems with this car. I wouldn't recommend getting a white top, as it is impossible to get it clean. Other than that, I love it and I love the dealership I bought it from. Report Abuse

I've Been Happy! Michael B , 02/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Purchased this car w/ 24K.Bought it to enjoy w/top down. Comparble convertible of this size & quality would have cost much more. Been extremely pleased w/reliability of this car. Normal wear & tear things replaced.Power top works great. Still get great comments on car & can keep up with rest of traffic when I am not leading it. Get in the 30's for mpg. Drove this car w/ top down into new millenium. Give it a chance! So far I have put 58K on mine for a total of 82K. Report Abuse

Love it! Amanda , 01/28/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love this car, yeah it may be a Cavalier but I think it's a great car. The car is fun to drive, drives well, and is great on gas. It's easy to get in and out of, the seats move easily and its more spacious then i thought it might have been. I honeslty enjoy this car more then the others I have had, so overall I believe it's a great car for a 21 year college girl! Report Abuse

Awesome car mannyd98 , 08/26/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful One of my favorite cars. I owned one in '96 and regretted getting rid of it. When I saw this one, I had to buy it. Also very safe and reliable. We were just in an accident. A Ford F250 ran a stop sign and hit us. It totaled my Cavalier, but we were all alive Report Abuse