Used 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews
I LOVE MY CAR!
I bought my car in the summer of 1999. With the exception of a couple of recalls, and a new ignition coil, I have had no problems with this car. I wouldn't recommend getting a white top, as it is impossible to get it clean. Other than that, I love it and I love the dealership I bought it from.
I've Been Happy!
Purchased this car w/ 24K.Bought it to enjoy w/top down. Comparble convertible of this size & quality would have cost much more. Been extremely pleased w/reliability of this car. Normal wear & tear things replaced.Power top works great. Still get great comments on car & can keep up with rest of traffic when I am not leading it. Get in the 30's for mpg. Drove this car w/ top down into new millenium. Give it a chance! So far I have put 58K on mine for a total of 82K.
Love it!
I love this car, yeah it may be a Cavalier but I think it's a great car. The car is fun to drive, drives well, and is great on gas. It's easy to get in and out of, the seats move easily and its more spacious then i thought it might have been. I honeslty enjoy this car more then the others I have had, so overall I believe it's a great car for a 21 year college girl!
Awesome car
One of my favorite cars. I owned one in '96 and regretted getting rid of it. When I saw this one, I had to buy it. Also very safe and reliable. We were just in an accident. A Ford F250 ran a stop sign and hit us. It totaled my Cavalier, but we were all alive
It works for me
I have been happy with this car. There have not been any major problem inherent with it, just some minor things. For a 10 year old vehicle, it still performs rather well, getting 24-28 mpg around town and not exhibiting any problems on road trips.
Sponsored cars related to the Cavalier
Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner