Used 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Cavalier
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Measurements
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Length180.3 in.
Width67.1 in.
Curb weight2691 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • White
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Red
