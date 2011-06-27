  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Measurements
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight2537 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
