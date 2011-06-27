  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Measurements
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight2601 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Red
  • Torch Red
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
