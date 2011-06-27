Used 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews
Chevy Cav
Love the car, love the way it drives, just diappointed about the head gasket. But I bought it with more than 100k anyway. Love the gas mileage. Love driving it. Never owned a Cav before, but my next car will be a Cav, too. Two door. Love them. Love the way it looks and sits.
Wow, I bought it twice?
This car gives me problems all the time. It rattles, it clanks, and it's falling apart. I had one shortly before this one. I should have known when it burst in to flames that it was a bad Idea to buy another. Live and learn huh? The car leaks oil, the speedometer is broken, (it dances as I'm going down the road) I have replaced the fuel injectors 2 times in the last year, (I know other Cavaliers that have fuel leaking!) The seats are so uncomfortable. The suspension stinks. I have tried to keep up with this car but have decided to drive it 'till it dies. My car has some miles on it but that's no excuse!
Loving my First car
I'm a high school student, this car (2dr std coupe) 5-speed manual, is a great first car and is ideal for a teen like me, the car uses very little gas, can be customized easily, and reliable, i wouldn't trade my car in for anything. the car is priced low enought for a working teen to afford and the car is easy to service for regular care.
9 great years and 127k miles
Original Owner, this car has taken me all over the country and back. Has only needed routine brake and tire maintenance - ZERO mechanical problems. Fuel economy isn't what it was 9 years ago, but still better than most cars on the road. And one of the sportiest cars for its price range!
Great in High-Mileage Form!
This car takes abuse and keeps coming back for more. I got the midnight blue coupe with the painted bumpers option and 5 speed manual. The 2.2L(ohv) engine leaves a bit to be desired for power but the manual tranny makes up for it. I paid $1500 for this car 3 yrs ago and it's just needed head gasket and ac recharge. It had 130,000 on it when I got it and it's never left me stranded at 162,000 miles. something is! The cheapest 30,000 miles I ever drove was in a crappy old cavi!
