Used 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews

Chevy Cav sunnygrl2930 , 01/27/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Love the car, love the way it drives, just diappointed about the head gasket. But I bought it with more than 100k anyway. Love the gas mileage. Love driving it. Never owned a Cav before, but my next car will be a Cav, too. Two door. Love them. Love the way it looks and sits. Report Abuse

Wow, I bought it twice? kerocky24 , 01/09/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car gives me problems all the time. It rattles, it clanks, and it's falling apart. I had one shortly before this one. I should have known when it burst in to flames that it was a bad Idea to buy another. Live and learn huh? The car leaks oil, the speedometer is broken, (it dances as I'm going down the road) I have replaced the fuel injectors 2 times in the last year, (I know other Cavaliers that have fuel leaking!) The seats are so uncomfortable. The suspension stinks. I have tried to keep up with this car but have decided to drive it 'till it dies. My car has some miles on it but that's no excuse! Report Abuse

Loving my First car Wbcheerguy , 08/31/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I'm a high school student, this car (2dr std coupe) 5-speed manual, is a great first car and is ideal for a teen like me, the car uses very little gas, can be customized easily, and reliable, i wouldn't trade my car in for anything. the car is priced low enought for a working teen to afford and the car is easy to service for regular care. Report Abuse

9 great years and 127k miles EddieG , 04/29/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Original Owner, this car has taken me all over the country and back. Has only needed routine brake and tire maintenance - ZERO mechanical problems. Fuel economy isn't what it was 9 years ago, but still better than most cars on the road. And one of the sportiest cars for its price range! Report Abuse