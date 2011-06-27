Used 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/425.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length181.1 in.
Curb weight2623 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Blue Metallic
