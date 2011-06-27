Used 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews
Love the convertible
Bought this convertible through an estate sale. Purchased it for fuel economy, but love to drive it, it's a peppy little car that is fun to drive and very sporty looking. I get great fuel mileage and it turns heads when I drive down the street.
Fun!
I bought this car a little over a year ago and have fallen in love with it. I have had a few problems with it lately (alternator, ECM, and now transmission), but with as many miles as is on it, I couldn't expect much less...I can't even think of getting rid of it because it is so unique and fun to drive. Although it is an automatic, the color (purple) and convertible top make it a pleasure to have on even just fairly nice days. The body is still in excellent condition and I recently replaced the top due to some leakage. All-in-all, I'm glad I jumped at the deal of buying it.
1994 Z24 Convertible
When I first saw the Z24 convertibles in the late 80s I wanted one but did not get one. Bought a beautiful 94 teal z24 convertible in summer of 96. I just love the style and looks of this car. Looks like a muscle car. Hood scoops, rear spoiler, and sporty looking wheels. Car has "guts"; can get up to 80-90 mph in a hurry and holds the road real well. Have had now for 8 years and not too much trouble except for a goofy knack for blowing fuses on the power top, horn and door luck fuse (one fuse). Had the car checked by two mechanics and they had no explanation, but recommended I put in a circuit breaker fuse instead of a regular one and it has worked fine since. New top after 7 yrs old.
My '94 Z24
This car is awesome! I wanted a convertible, and I wanted it to be sporty yet economical. I had to have a car that was easy to fix if it broke, and easy to upgrade if I wanted. I found the perfect car! I always liked the looks of the Cavalier, and when I saw this car I couldn't take my eyes off it. I was lucky enough to get it from it's caring, original owner with 36,500 miles on it. I've had it for a month and I've put 1,000 miles on it just riding around on the nicer days, and it does stay clean and in the garage, and I expect to keep it for quite some time.
Couldn't part with it if I tried...again
I bought this car brand spanking new. I've babied it on every oil change, tire rotation, mileage service, etc. The gas mileage is great, between 35 to 40 mpg on the highway. Riding with the top down is not as windy as I thought it would be and the stereo has never needed improvements. If you like it loud, this car gives it to you. I also like the fact that I have a Teal colored car. I've never seen another car in the same color.
