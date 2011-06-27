  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier VL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.4/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight2520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Maui Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
