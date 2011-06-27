Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews

Z24 Owner prosective Caviler , 05/01/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Good over all, love the power the car delivers with the v6. Easy to spin tires causes to loose control of vechile. Slim to nil on the blind spots because roof is high. Basic interior but over all good car. Report Abuse

Fond Memories! Rachel , 10/27/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was the best car I ever owned! I bought it used with 43,000 miles on it and put another 135,000 miles in 6 years. It ran like a dream even after it was flooded in Florida! The A/C didn't work so great after the fire, but it still ran for another year. (if you change the oil, dont leave the rag and bottle under the hood!) If you take care of it, it'll last you a really long time

One of the best cars I have owned Gurney , 08/21/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Had this car for ten years. Changed oil every 3000 miles and treated engine and transmission with Slick 50. My daughter drove it to college for 4 years. I drive it almost everyday. Have replaced many things as they wore out and she continues to run beautifully. After 184000 miles the engine burns no oil and the oil is clen everytime I change it.

Zed'er Vroom!!! , 02/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Z24 in May of 2002. Since then I've had no real problems with it besides the very unreliable clutch. The power in this car is remarkable. This car just flys. The interior.. well its a 92 not too bad i guess. Its typical GM design. Very basic. Overall its really just a basic car with a big engine.