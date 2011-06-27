Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews
Z24 Owner prosective
Good over all, love the power the car delivers with the v6. Easy to spin tires causes to loose control of vechile. Slim to nil on the blind spots because roof is high. Basic interior but over all good car.
Fond Memories!
This was the best car I ever owned! I bought it used with 43,000 miles on it and put another 135,000 miles in 6 years. It ran like a dream even after it was flooded in Florida! The A/C didn't work so great after the fire, but it still ran for another year. (if you change the oil, dont leave the rag and bottle under the hood!) If you take care of it, it'll last you a really long time
One of the best cars I have owned
Had this car for ten years. Changed oil every 3000 miles and treated engine and transmission with Slick 50. My daughter drove it to college for 4 years. I drive it almost everyday. Have replaced many things as they wore out and she continues to run beautifully. After 184000 miles the engine burns no oil and the oil is clen everytime I change it.
Zed'er
I bought my Z24 in May of 2002. Since then I've had no real problems with it besides the very unreliable clutch. The power in this car is remarkable. This car just flys. The interior.. well its a 92 not too bad i guess. Its typical GM design. Very basic. Overall its really just a basic car with a big engine.
Perfect for me
I wanted to add my 2 cents and give love to my 93' Cavalier that I am trading in within the next week. I have had this car since 1997 and have drive it from Iowa to St. Louis<400 miles> over 50 times! and only once did I have problems with it<my fault too>Kept the lights on while eating<battery died>I must say this car has been nothing but perfect for me.This car is good for those who accidently forget to change the oil every 3K. I have driven this car to the point of me thinking how many miles can I put on this beauty. I would be keeping it but with a baby in my life I need something a little more NEWER!
