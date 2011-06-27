Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun Car
I purchased this convertible in a salvage yard 4 years ago and after getting my R title it was back on the road. The following summer I took it on a 3700 mile road trip with no problems what so ever. This has been a great car and I really like it. It has all the options except the rear window defroster and all the options work. Problems have been minimal and easily repaired; parts are cheap and can be obtained at my favorite auto parts store or junk yard. For me this has been a joy to own and I am looking forward to taking this car on a trip to the Florida gulf coast and then to the Keys next year.
Sll around reliable and fun
I bought the car with 214,000 miles on it and it ran like mint. Couldn't even hear it running when you stood next to it. The 5 spd stick was very fun to drive and look at. I owned it for 8 years with little upkeep needed. I put like 1,800 in repairs over the years and it never let me down. And it had spunk, quick off the line and great handling even in bad weather thanks to the front stabilizer bar. Also I was getting around 27 miles to the gallon. Love the car! And would recommend it to anyone.
Jonathon's trooper
The 93 cavalier RS convertible was my first car. I got this car when it had 193000 miles! For a car that has this many miles its been a good car! I have only put 3000 mile on it since I've got it with only minor work done!
93 Cavalier Convertible
Boutght this vehicle new in a very cold January 1994. My old car heater just stopped working along with all it's other problems. Saw this beauty on the floor and couldn't resist. Price was $14,500 and have loved driving this car. It's a very pretty little car, looks fantastic with the top down and pretty sharp with the top up too. It's that blue green color they had that year with grey velour interior and black top, no red in the body design, I hate that look. Just the black moldings, black bumpers. Early on had to replace front shocks. Believe I've had two sets of tires and replaced the top once. Still getting compliments on my nice looking car!
Sponsored cars related to the Cavalier
Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner