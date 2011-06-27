Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fun Car Richard , 10/06/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased this convertible in a salvage yard 4 years ago and after getting my R title it was back on the road. The following summer I took it on a 3700 mile road trip with no problems what so ever. This has been a great car and I really like it. It has all the options except the rear window defroster and all the options work. Problems have been minimal and easily repaired; parts are cheap and can be obtained at my favorite auto parts store or junk yard. For me this has been a joy to own and I am looking forward to taking this car on a trip to the Florida gulf coast and then to the Keys next year. Report Abuse

Sll around reliable and fun silentsquall , 04/22/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought the car with 214,000 miles on it and it ran like mint. Couldn't even hear it running when you stood next to it. The 5 spd stick was very fun to drive and look at. I owned it for 8 years with little upkeep needed. I put like 1,800 in repairs over the years and it never let me down. And it had spunk, quick off the line and great handling even in bad weather thanks to the front stabilizer bar. Also I was getting around 27 miles to the gallon. Love the car! And would recommend it to anyone. Report Abuse

Jonathon's trooper Jonathon , 06/28/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 93 cavalier RS convertible was my first car. I got this car when it had 193000 miles! For a car that has this many miles its been a good car! I have only put 3000 mile on it since I've got it with only minor work done! Report Abuse