  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Cavalier
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Cavaliers for sale
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,821
Used Cavalier for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun Car

Richard, 10/06/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased this convertible in a salvage yard 4 years ago and after getting my R title it was back on the road. The following summer I took it on a 3700 mile road trip with no problems what so ever. This has been a great car and I really like it. It has all the options except the rear window defroster and all the options work. Problems have been minimal and easily repaired; parts are cheap and can be obtained at my favorite auto parts store or junk yard. For me this has been a joy to own and I am looking forward to taking this car on a trip to the Florida gulf coast and then to the Keys next year.

Report Abuse

Sll around reliable and fun

silentsquall, 04/22/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought the car with 214,000 miles on it and it ran like mint. Couldn't even hear it running when you stood next to it. The 5 spd stick was very fun to drive and look at. I owned it for 8 years with little upkeep needed. I put like 1,800 in repairs over the years and it never let me down. And it had spunk, quick off the line and great handling even in bad weather thanks to the front stabilizer bar. Also I was getting around 27 miles to the gallon. Love the car! And would recommend it to anyone.

Report Abuse

Jonathon's trooper

Jonathon, 06/28/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 93 cavalier RS convertible was my first car. I got this car when it had 193000 miles! For a car that has this many miles its been a good car! I have only put 3000 mile on it since I've got it with only minor work done!

Report Abuse

93 Cavalier Convertible

Dona, 09/03/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Boutght this vehicle new in a very cold January 1994. My old car heater just stopped working along with all it's other problems. Saw this beauty on the floor and couldn't resist. Price was $14,500 and have loved driving this car. It's a very pretty little car, looks fantastic with the top down and pretty sharp with the top up too. It's that blue green color they had that year with grey velour interior and black top, no red in the body design, I hate that look. Just the black moldings, black bumpers. Early on had to replace front shocks. Believe I've had two sets of tires and replaced the top once. Still getting compliments on my nice looking car!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cavaliers for sale

Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles