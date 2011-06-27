  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room47.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room38.2 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room38.2 in.
Measurements
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight2826 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Bright White
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
