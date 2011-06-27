  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier VL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length181.1 in.
Curb weight2617 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • White
