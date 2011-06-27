Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier RS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length181.1 in.
Curb weight2617 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Bright Red
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
