Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews

Two words: peel out Fwapadalaplap , 11/08/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful People laughed when I staged in my 1992 Z24, but it was a real blast to totally beat them off the line. I purchased it used from an uncle, who never had any problems with it and performed all regular maintenance himself. This car is fun to ride, and its like my miniature sports car... I'll keep dreaming. Its great on the highways (no problems merging or passing, around 27MPG) and idles nice in traffic. The engine sound is a great bonus; you don't expect it from this little car. Report Abuse

The Little Cav That Could CAVMAN , 12/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car new in college in 1991. Have done almost all the maintainance myself, mainly oil, filters and brakes. Always use a good synthetic oil and good filter. KN air filter and always replaced parts with ones that have lifetime warranty's. Have replaced alternator, tensioner, power steering pump, hoses, heater core x 2, radiator, plugs and wires. The thing just keeps running and with 223,000 miles on it, I could see it easily going for another 100,000- 150,000. If you don't care to look great going to work, it will get you there just as good as a new vehicle. Very easy to work on also. Report Abuse

Vehice Is Great :) Z24 , 11/30/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This 1992 Cavalier Z24, has been a very fast, fun, and comfortable vehicle to have. I have had it since I was 16, and am now 21. I bought it from my dad, on my 16th Birthday. Took it out, and wrecked it, then he repaired it for me. Ever since then, I have never had any other type of accident with this car. It has always started the whole 5 years I have had it. My friends at school, always wanted to ride in it, because it looked to cool. It's been a great car. Report Abuse

Sold it as quickly as I could joe billyhill , 06/13/2010 0 of 2 people found this review helpful In 1998 I saw a used 1992 Z24 for $10K w/15K miles on it. I figured it would be a deal. I got it at a dealership and an extended warranty with it. The problems started immediately with the heater core going out. When changing the oil antifreeze was present so they changed the head gasket, That didn't work so they replaced the water pump. It started blowing water through the head gasket so they took it apart, told me they determined the head was warped and placed the blame on me. I called the service manager on the carpet for than but got nowhere. The 3.1 V6 is notoriously a pig and underpowered as well as having coolant problems. 3rd gear went out in the auto trans. What a jalopy. Report Abuse