Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier VL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room48.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity64 cu.ft.
Length181.1 in.
Curb weight2590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.1 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Black
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Gold Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Torch Red
