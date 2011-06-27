  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier RS Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Cavalier
Overview
See Cavalier Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/435.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room48.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight2490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Light Gold Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Autumn Maple Red Metallic
See Cavalier Inventory

Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier RS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles