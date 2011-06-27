  1. Home
Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier RS Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Cavalier
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/435.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room47.6 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room30.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Measurements
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight2480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Black
  • Light Gold Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
