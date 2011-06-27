  1. Home
Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fun little car

squidjuice, 10/07/2009
All I can say is shes 18yrs old and still loved. never thought I would say that about a cavalier! awesome car fun and reliable still babied and in the garage with 3 coats of glaze still original paint and Still looks show room! 2 more years and she a antique these are great fun economy cars

perfect 1st car

wagz, 11/18/2002
this car is so much fun to drive. its got a fun engine which can keep up with any of the newer cars if taken care of. hook up the sound system, put in a cd player, put a nice paint job on it and your set to ride. maybe fix up the engine a little, give it a little more kick, and damn your set.

