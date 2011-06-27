  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)299.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.8 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Length178.6 in.
Curb weight2436 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
