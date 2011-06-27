Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Coupe Consumer Reviews
AMAZING AFTER SO MANY MILES!!!!
I'd have to say I am really proud of my Cavalier VL coupe. She runs great and fast. As a teenager still in the 'wanna-be fast' stage of my life, this baby has all the power I need with a 3.1L engine pulling about 140 horsepower. Other then the lack of stylish exterior and constant rust problems, my car, after 102,456 miles on it, still runs fresh off the dealership. Watch out for that thermostat, though. She'll stick on ya!
Awesome car!
For a car to from point A to B, this car has been great. Twenty years old and still running awesome. I have 95k on it and picked it up 4 years ago with 54k. Its cheap to buy parts for and runs forever. This is my second Cavalier and a true fan. Look around, you still see old Cavaliers everywhere. Thats tells a story on the quality these little cars are known for.
Best first car EVER
It's the best car I could imagine for a first car. It's fun, and pretty economical, great for A to B driving, and as reliable as anything. The only damage to my car is my fault, and even after rolling off the road and down a hill there was practically no damage at all! IT'S A TANK! But runs like any sporty little coupe you can find. The fuel economy says 20-26 but I actually get around 28, living and driving on back roads mostly, and highway. Sometimes better, sometimes worse. But anyways, it may not be the sexiest beast around, but it's just as good if not better than one. I wish they still made them, if you ever find one and someone you know needs a great reliable and durable car-get it.
Good car if you take care of it.
My 3.1l v6 has >160,000miles on the original engine. The transmission has about 70,000 miles on it(rebuilt). I have never, EVER, been left on teh side of the road because it broke down. It has always started on the first crank. I don't abuse her, but I don't pamper her either. I say it is a great car. I have only had to spend money on teh airconditioner, radiator, and I went ahead and replaced all of the gaskets (not neccessary, but it had minor leaks) on the car when I bought it. Too bad there is no aftermarket support.
my car sucks
I bought my car from a friendly old man who convenced me that the only right car for me was my chevrolet cavalier. He was a liar and a theif! I now am the unproud owner of a car that constantly breaks down and takes all my money. Please don't buy a car from a friendly old man! Death to cavaliers!
