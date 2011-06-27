  1. Home
Used 2015 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LS Fleet Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,155
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,155
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,155
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,155
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Maximum cargo capacity56.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3801 lbs.
Gross weight4825 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Maximum payload1024 lbs.
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length180.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height67.0 in.
EPA interior volume126.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Exterior Colors
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Black
  • Sable Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Ice
  • Blue Ray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,155
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/60R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,155
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,155
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
