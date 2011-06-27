  1. Home
Used 2014 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LT Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Captiva Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,975
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,975
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,975
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,975
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,975
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,975
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,975
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,975
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,975
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,975
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,975
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3772 lbs.
Gross weight4825 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Maximum payload1053 lbs.
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length180.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height67.0 in.
EPA interior volume126.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,975
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Ice
  • Crystal Red Metallic Tincoat
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Ray Metallic
  • Silver Topaz Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Light Titanium, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,975
P235/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,975
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,975
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
