Used 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport LTZ Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Captiva Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque222 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower264 hp @ 6950 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity56.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight5057 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length180.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Arctic Ice
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Crystal Red Metallic Tincoat
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Light Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
