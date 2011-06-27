  1. Home
Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Caprice
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsOptional
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Length217.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4473 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place54.7 cu.ft.
Height60.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Granite Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
