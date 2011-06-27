Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Length214.1 in.
Curb weight4061 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.4 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Granite Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
