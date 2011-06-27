Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity93 cu.ft.
Length217.3 in.
Curb weight4473 lbs.
Height60.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
