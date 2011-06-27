  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Caprice
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Caprice
Overview
See Caprice Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity20 cu.ft.
Length214.1 in.
Curb weight4061 lbs.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width77.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Arctic White
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
See Caprice Inventory

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles