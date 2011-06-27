Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room57.0 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.4 in.
Measurements
Length214.1 in.
Curb weight4036 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.4 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Medium Teal Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Torch Red
