Used 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Length217.3 in.
Curb weight4449 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place54.7 cu.ft.
Height60.9 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Teal Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Bright Red
