  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Caprice
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet Caprice
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Chevrolet Caprice Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Caprice
Overview
See Caprice Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room57.0 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.4 in.
Measurements
Length214.1 in.
Curb weight3907 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.4 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright White
See Caprice Inventory

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet Caprice Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles