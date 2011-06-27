  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(14)
1992 Chevrolet Caprice Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Station wagon gets more powerful V8 option. Speedometer now reads to 100 mph, tilt steering is standard, and wagon's quarter vent windows are power operated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet Caprice.

5(93%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best New and used car I've owned
HGB,05/29/2004
I bought my first Caprice new in October of 1991. When I can across another one in 2000 with only 40k miles, I had to pick it up also. They are a very comfortable car with enough of an engine to move it along nicely. On long highway trips it also gets decent gas mileage (25MPG on one and 27MPG on the other). If they still made these I would buy a new one.
Love it
goldvirg01,11/09/2006
This is my 2nd Caprice. The 1st was a '91. It has 152,000 miles and rides pefect. Drinks too much gas. I get about a little over 200 miles on a full tank and I use premium gas. But it only drinks like that in the city. Strong motor. Not fast at all, but strong. Will burn rubber. Very heavy car. Fun to drive. I think it is one of the best cars ever made, except for the gas mileage. 91-93 were the best years from my experience.
best used car ever
rttaylor,04/04/2003
After I bought this car all I had to do to it was changed the oil. Interior spotless and the engine was clean. At first I thought I would never find a clean chevy that would run good in January without spending some money on repairs. But this car started perfectly when temp was below zero. Only a chevy would handle like this. Praise God for being so good to the chevy name.
Caprice Classic Love it!
schlots,03/10/2004
Purcased this car on an estate auction with 27,000 miles in 2001. Best car I have ever owned! Luxury, reliability, great to drive, and best of all, very economical.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Chevrolet Caprice features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Chevrolet Caprice

Used 1992 Chevrolet Caprice Overview

The Used 1992 Chevrolet Caprice is offered in the following submodels: Caprice Sedan, Caprice Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan, and Classic 4dr Sedan.

