1992 Chevrolet Caprice Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$719 - $1,676
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Station wagon gets more powerful V8 option. Speedometer now reads to 100 mph, tilt steering is standard, and wagon's quarter vent windows are power operated.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
HGB,05/29/2004
I bought my first Caprice new in October of 1991. When I can across another one in 2000 with only 40k miles, I had to pick it up also. They are a very comfortable car with enough of an engine to move it along nicely. On long highway trips it also gets decent gas mileage (25MPG on one and 27MPG on the other). If they still made these I would buy a new one.
goldvirg01,11/09/2006
This is my 2nd Caprice. The 1st was a '91. It has 152,000 miles and rides pefect. Drinks too much gas. I get about a little over 200 miles on a full tank and I use premium gas. But it only drinks like that in the city. Strong motor. Not fast at all, but strong. Will burn rubber. Very heavy car. Fun to drive. I think it is one of the best cars ever made, except for the gas mileage. 91-93 were the best years from my experience.
rttaylor,04/04/2003
After I bought this car all I had to do to it was changed the oil. Interior spotless and the engine was clean. At first I thought I would never find a clean chevy that would run good in January without spending some money on repairs. But this car started perfectly when temp was below zero. Only a chevy would handle like this. Praise God for being so good to the chevy name.
schlots,03/10/2004
Purcased this car on an estate auction with 27,000 miles in 2001. Best car I have ever owned! Luxury, reliability, great to drive, and best of all, very economical.
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4200 rpm
