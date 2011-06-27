Used 1991 Chevrolet Caprice Sedan Consumer Reviews

great andrewalesso , 07/08/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful great car. rarely a problem. strong car. strong frame. good in all weather conditions. comfotable. Report Abuse

What was GM Thinking, finally a RWD car that works. drvette , 12/19/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Dad bought our "91, new, traded in an excellent 82 Caprice that was great also. The vehicle NEVER gave any problems whatsoever Price was some $18k or so, still they command about $5,000 for a nice one on Autotrader, so Edmunds, get your pricing correct..

One sweet ride Mike , 10/07/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've only had the car for a week thus far, built like a rock and can take the miles it's got on it and act like brand new.

a lemon? mikeinwi , 11/12/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought from a great uncle at 8 years old, 70,000 miles. EGR valve went at 85000. EGR valve and catalytic converter went at 114,000. Trans went at 114,000, radiator leaks 2x in last 3 years (brand new one even), blew headlights/turn signals in 1 weekend, more trans problems. This car sucks and I'm dumping it...has 116,000 on it.