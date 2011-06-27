Used 1991 Chevrolet Caprice Sedan Consumer Reviews
great
great car. rarely a problem. strong car. strong frame. good in all weather conditions. comfotable.
What was GM Thinking, finally a RWD car that works.
Dad bought our "91, new, traded in an excellent 82 Caprice that was great also. The vehicle NEVER gave any problems whatsoever Price was some $18k or so, still they command about $5,000 for a nice one on Autotrader, so Edmunds, get your pricing correct..
One sweet ride
I've only had the car for a week thus far, built like a rock and can take the miles it's got on it and act like brand new.
a lemon?
Bought from a great uncle at 8 years old, 70,000 miles. EGR valve went at 85000. EGR valve and catalytic converter went at 114,000. Trans went at 114,000, radiator leaks 2x in last 3 years (brand new one even), blew headlights/turn signals in 1 weekend, more trans problems. This car sucks and I'm dumping it...has 116,000 on it.
This car does not like corners
I want people to know that these cars do not like corner's.
